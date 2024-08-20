Arrests Regarding Matthew Perry’s Untimely Death Have “Brought Back a Lot of Feelings” For His Close Friends, Source Says

Warning: This post contains descriptions of substance abuse. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or substance abuse, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), or text TALK to 741741.

After five people were arrested and charged in connection to actor Matthew Perry's untimely and accidental death, those closest to him are reliving painful feelings regarding the loss of their friend, a source has revealed.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, two doctors, a known drug dealer, an alleged distributor, and the actor's former personal assistant were charged in their suspected roles in Perry's death, which was determined to have been caused by an accidental Ketamine overdose.

The actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on Oct. 29, 2023. According to his former assistant's plea deal, the actor asked his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one" hours before he passed away.

As details regarding the arrest emerge, those closest to Perry are dealing with "a lot of feelings" that have been "brought back" as a result of the arrests, one insider says.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Matthew did have true friends that loved and cared about him," a source recently told People. "They would have all tried to help him if he'd reached out."

According to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, the defendants in the case "took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves."

"They knew what they were doing is wrong," he added while speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

In the indictment, Dr. Plasencia—who was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation—allegedly exchanged text messages with others involved in distributing Ketamine to Perry.

"I wonder how much this moron will pay," he wrote in one such message, as reported by The Associated Press. "Let's find out."

According to Placencia's lawyer, the doctor was simply "operating with what he thought were the best of medical intentions."

On Monday, Aug. 19, and on what would have been Perry's 55th birthday, the official Friends Instagram account honored the actor with a moving post accompanied by a simple headshot of the former television and movie star.

"On this day, we remember the light that was Matthew Perry," the caption read.

Fans quickly left moving comments on the post, expressing their profound sadness and appreciation for Perry and the mark he undeniably left on pop culture and television history.

"Right now me and my husband are watching Friends, Matthew you're the best. I love you," one fan commented.

"I wish u could be still here living your life, being happy and making us happy as you always did," another posted.