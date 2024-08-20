'Friends' Instagram Honors Matthew Perry's "Light" on What Would Have Been His 55th Birthday
Fans also paid tribute to Perry in the comments.
Content warning: drugs, addiction
The Friends official Instagram account has posted a heart-warming tribute to Matthew Perry on what have been the actor's 55th birthday.
On Aug. 19, the account posted a photo of Perry as a young man, wearing a suit jacket and a white button-down shirt, with a "Friends 30 years" watermark.
The caption read, "On this day, we remember the light that was Matthew Perry."
Fans flocked to the comments to express their love for the late actor.
"Right now me and my husband are watching Friends, Matthew you're the best. I love you," wrote one person.
"I wish u could be still here living your life, being happy and making us happy as you always did," said someone else.
Perry's tragic death at the age of 54 last October has been under investigation since May in order to determine why the actor had so much ketamine in his system when he died.
In recent days, five people have been charged in connection with Perry's death, according to CNN. These are the actor's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Jasveen Sangha (known as "The Ketamine Queen"), and Eric Fleming, all of whom are being accused of being allegedly "responsible for distributing the ketamine" that led to Perry's death.
The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author was candid about his struggle with addiction throughout his life. Before his death, he reportedly had plans to start a foundation for substance abuse treatment to help others dealing with similar struggles.
Following his untimely passing, Perry's Friends costars all penned moving tributes to him, and continue to do so in interviews and the like.
For one, Matt LeBlanc wrote on Instagram at the time, "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
