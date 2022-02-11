Matthew Perry Is Ready to Reveal the Highs and Lows of His Life in Upcoming Autobiography
He also shared the cover and title.
There was a collective freakout among Friends fans when Matthew Perry announced his upcoming autobiography back in October.
In the book, due out in the fall of 2022, the actor will open up about his experience on the hit TV show and his struggles with addiction. Now, speaking to People, Perry explains that he wanted us to hear it all from him, rather than the rumor mill—which makes total sense.
"So much has been written about me in the past," he told the magazine. "I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here."
In true Chandler Bing fashion, he then broke the tension by quipping, "I apologize that it's not a pop-up book." Apology duly accepted.
Perry also has a theory about why you (or, let's face it, I) still rewatch Friends over and over: "It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," he explained. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people—and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that." Way to call me out, TBH.
After securing Perry's book, publisher Flatiron Books stated, "In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Perry's memoir, the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious: this is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one."
