Megan Fox Reveals She Has Experienced Several Abusive Relationships, Including With "Very Famous People"

Content warning: intimate partner violence, miscarriage

Megan Fox has revealed some of her most painful experiences in her new poetry book titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Among these experiences were several abusive relationships, as she explained during a Good Morning America interview she gave to mark the release of the collection.

"I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out, because it was just going to make me sick," she said of the book, later adding, "The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson [AKA Machine Gun Kelly, Fox' partner]."

Addressing the topic of domestic violence, the actress said, "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. ... But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships."

She continued, "I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous—very famous—people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Fox also explained that she wrote a number of poems that she decided to omit from the book to avoid excess scrutiny.

She did, however, keep some lines in the book that address a miscarriage she had during her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

"I'd never been through anything like that before in my life—I have three kids—so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate what does this mean and why did this happen," Fox said on GMA.

The Jennifer's Body actress shares her three children with ex Brian Austin Green.