Megan Fox Writes About Miscarriage for the First Time in New Poetry Book

Content warning: mentions of miscarriage, suicide, abusive relationships

Megan Fox has released a book of poetry, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Her poems delve into some of the most difficult experiences of the actress' life. Among these, Fox has written for the first time about a miscarriage she suffered, which fans believe occurred during her relationship with partner Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker).

"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" Fox wrote (via Page Six).

"But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"

People notes that Baker dedicated a performance to Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and added, "And this is for our unborn child." However, this could have simply been referencing the couple's desire to have a child together, considering we don't know when the miscarriage happened.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," Fox said in a statement, alluding to references to abusive relationships throughout the collection.

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

Fox and Baker have been dating since 2020, and have often referred to themselves as "twin flames." They mutually proposed to each other in January 2022, and sparked breakup and cheating rumors in February 2023, though their relationship now appears to be back on track.