Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are... complicated, but I have to admit I'm obsessed with their energy. The couple is back with more weirdness in their latest joint British GQ Style interview—and you're going to want to buckle up, 'cause it's a wild ride.

Fox and Kelly described the first time they met, except they didn't really meet? It was more like a test run, I guess. It was at a GQ party in LA several years ago, and though they spoke, they apparently couldn't see each other's faces. Before you ask: No, this isn't a metaphor.

"This weird thing happened," Fox said. "We didn’t see each other." Then she asked Kelly, "Do you remember [seeing] my face?"

Her boyfriend then responded, "That’s what’s crazy. I don’t. I don’t remember your face."

OK so like, this isn't exactly the craziest story, is it? It was a glitzy party where I'm assuming there were hundreds of A-list to Z-list celebs, and it was probably also late in the evening with lots of champagne flowing—is it possible that they did see each other's faces, but just weren't really paying attention? Nope, not according to them.

"I don’t remember your face... And I definitely would have remembered his face," Fox continued. "I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb." OOOOK, then.

Here's where things get both weirder and more romantic, as long as you suspend your disbelief long enough. "I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet," Fox hypothesized. "We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night. Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know."

Their "real" first meeting, with both their faces present, came in 2020, on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass. They have been dating, and doing things with each other's tongues, ever since.

Rich Fury Getty Images

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

