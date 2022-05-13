Meghan Markle Shared a Poignant Message About Working Moms as She Calls for More Childcare Support

As a mom of two with many projects of her own, Meghan Markle knows that balancing childcare with work isn't always easy.
That's why advocating for better childcare support is such a personal cause for her. As such, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' company Archewell has announced its support for the "National Business Coalition for Child Care" initiative organized by Marshall Plan for Moms.
As part of a press release for the initiative, the duchess stated, "Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much."
She continued, "This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it's been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child. Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative—it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."
Marshall Plan for Moms released a report that showed the measurable benefits for businesses of providing more childcare benefits for employees.
"The input from working parents is clear: employer child care supports can improve the recruitment, retention, productivity, and happiness of employees," stated Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Marshall Plan for Moms, as part of the announcement. "This is not only crucial for the health and wellbeing of individual American families, but also central to American economic competitiveness."
The duchess has previously voiced her support for paid family leave on multiple occasions, and her involvement in this project is a continuation of her previous work.
