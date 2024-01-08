Gina Torres Says That the ‘Suits’ Group Chat “Is Insane Right Now”—But Former Costar Meghan Markle Isn’t On It

Actress Gina Torres—who played main character Jessica Pearson on Suits—was on the red carpet at tonight’s Golden Globes when she let slip a nugget about the show’s group chat.

Suits, of course, has seen a resurgence in popularity this past year, breaking records on both Netflix and Peacock (racking up 45 billion minutes of streaming and counting). As rumors swirl about a revival of some sort for the legal drama, Variety’s Marc Malkin couldn’t help but ask the question that was on everyone’s mind: what about one Meghan Markle, who starred in the series as Rachel Zane?

“[It’s a] Suits reunion,” Malkin said while speaking to Torres. “Everywhere I look, there’s a star from Suits!”

“That’s kind of great, isn’t it?” Torres said, laughing. “Did you plan this? Are you all texting each other?” Malkin followed up. Speaking presumably about this summer’s staggering viewership numbers, Torres responded “When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” she said. “Our text thread is insane right now. It’s very exciting.”

The expert journalist that he is, Malkin had to go there when speaking about the show’s most famous cast member. (We don’t have to tell you this, but Meghan has pursued other career aspirations post-Suits, not the least of which is marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and becoming the Duchess of Sussex.)

“Who texted Meghan and said, ‘You’ve got to come to the Golden Globes, Meghan Markle!’” Malkin said.

“We don’t have her number,” Torres said. “We just don’t.”

She then added “She’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meghan herself addressed Suits’ resurgence while on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event in L.A. in November. When told the show had amassed such large numbers on streaming services since the summer, Meghan said “Isn’t that wild?”

Meghan starred on the show from its inception in 2011 until 2018, when she left the show to marry Harry. (The show concluded the next year, in 2019.) Meghan said she has “no idea” why fans have become so enamored with Suits over four years after its end, but her best guess is that “It’s hard to find a show you can binge watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting.”

Of her experience filming the show, she added “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time.”

No word yet as to whether Meghan would take part in any type of resurrection of the show—but if showrunners want to ask her, they’ve gotta find her first.