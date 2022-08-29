Meghan Markle's Podcast Could Be "Even More Damaging" Than Oprah Interview to the Royal Family, Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle's long-awaited podcast, Archetypes, premiered last week, with an episode featuring Serena Williams and reframing the word "ambition" as applied to women in our society.
In it, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a previously unheard story of Archie's nursery catching fire during his parents' tour of South Africa in 2019, and how the Firm didn't allow the Sussexes time to recoup after the shock they received before attending their next official engagement. It was clearly an instance of the duchess criticizing the Royal Family, and for royal expert Duncan Larcombe, it was only the beginning.
"This was the opening salvo in Meghan’s 12-week war," Larcombe declared in to The Daily Beast.
"It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in."
Indeed, in a promo video for the episode, the duchess explained, "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and, yeah, it's fun."
For Larcombe, the streaming platform will be delighted to have gotten some headline-generating content out of Markle.
"This will have come as a great relief to the executives on the other side of the glass at Spotify, who paid millions of dollars for her," he continued.
"It’s a huge hit, of course, but the fact that she was interviewing Serena Williams is almost completely irrelevant to the listening figures. Meghan has star power and this was all about Meghan being Meghan."
Well, I, for one, can't wait to hear what else she has to say over the coming weeks. More tomorrow!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor Swift Won Music Video of the Year, Announced a New Album, AND Rocked a Bedazzled Dress at the VMAs
The devil works hard, but Taylor Swift works harder.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rescue Beagle in New Photos
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo Stunned at the VMAs in the Most Lizzo Way
She joked about the sheer amount of fabric on her gown.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rescue Beagle in New Photos
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Worrying Buckingham Palace Aides, Omid Scobie Says
They're pretty hot and bothered, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Takes Home Win at Charity Polo Game in Aspen
Meghan Markle couldn't make it this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Memoir Might Be Delayed Again Over "Truth Bombs"
But I want to read it???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Meghan Markle and Olympia Ohanian
Dawww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Adopted a Rescue Beagle Named Mamma Mia
Sometimes... when I'm lonely I sit and think about her...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What the Royals' Favorite Takeouts Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
Great, now I'm hungry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Will Princes Charles and William Live at Buckingham Palace During Their Respective Reigns? A Former Royal Footman Weighs In
Let's see!
By Iris Goldsztajn