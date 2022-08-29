Meghan Markle's Podcast Could Be "Even More Damaging" Than Oprah Interview to the Royal Family, Expert Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's long-awaited podcast, Archetypes, premiered last week, with an episode featuring Serena Williams and reframing the word "ambition" as applied to women in our society.

In it, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a previously unheard story of Archie's nursery catching fire during his parents' tour of South Africa in 2019, and how the Firm didn't allow the Sussexes time to recoup after the shock they received before attending their next official engagement. It was clearly an instance of the duchess criticizing the Royal Family, and for royal expert Duncan Larcombe, it was only the beginning.

"This was the opening salvo in Meghan’s 12-week war," Larcombe declared in to The Daily Beast.

"It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in."

Indeed, in a promo video for the episode, the duchess explained, "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and, yeah, it's fun."

For Larcombe, the streaming platform will be delighted to have gotten some headline-generating content out of Markle.

"This will have come as a great relief to the executives on the other side of the glass at Spotify, who paid millions of dollars for her," he continued.

"It’s a huge hit, of course, but the fact that she was interviewing Serena Williams is almost completely irrelevant to the listening figures. Meghan has star power and this was all about Meghan being Meghan."

Well, I, for one, can't wait to hear what else she has to say over the coming weeks. More tomorrow!