Meghan Markle Wore the Most Flawless Outfit to Promote Her 'Archetypes' Podcast

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's all any royal fan can talk about: Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, has finally debuted on Spotify.
To promote the launch, the Duchess of Sussex filmed a short Reel for the streaming platform's Instagram, in which she's wearing an absolutely flawless outfit.
"People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know," the duchess said, visibly excited, in the video. "Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and, yeah, it's fun."
The royal absolutely nailed business-casual for this one: She wore a red and white striped shirt by Anthropologie (opens in new tab) that's still in stock (RUN!), sold-out "oat" pants with a statement belt by Anine Bing, and simple beige pointy heeled pumps, which are either by Aquazzura or by Manolo Blahnik, according to internet sleuths.
A post shared by Spotify Podcasts (@spotifypodcasts) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The premise of Archetypes is to debunk stereotypes that are imposed on women and help listeners embrace their authentic selves and reject the labels they don't identify with—or reframe them so that they do identify with them.
On the first episode of the series, which was released this week after a months-long wait, the duchess invited her friend Serena Williams to discuss the term "ambition" as it relates to women. The two shared stories of what it's like being working moms in the public eye.
The duchess is also taking this opportunity, as she said in the Reel, to speak to her fans directly, rather than being painted in a number of possibly misrepresenting ways by the media.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Meghan Markle and Olympia Ohanian
Dawww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Adopted a Rescue Beagle Named Mamma Mia
Sometimes... when I'm lonely I sit and think about her...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The All-Time Best Mascaras, According to Marie Claire Editors and Makeup Artists
"It feels like I've been searching for the perfect mascara since birth, but I think I've finally landed on a keeper..."
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy
You'll need to drop a cool $5k, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Evolution of Royal Engagement Rings
Let's just say family heirlooms are a big trend.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers Are On Sale for $45
Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are on sale for $30. Shop them here.
By Kelsey Mulvey
-
Meghan Markle Wears an Armani Belted Dress for Her Oprah Tell-All Interview
She also debuted a bolder beauty look for the occasion.
By Neha Prakash
-
The Coat Styles Meghan Markle Wears the Most
Follow her lead and invest in the classics.
By Marina Liao
-
Meghan Markle's Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale Right Now
Meghan Markle has been a fan of Reebok Classic Leather white sneakers for years and used to wear them to yoga in Toronto. A similar pair is on sale now.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Queen Letizia Wore a Maje Green Floral Dress to Visit Palma de Mallorca
It's back to business for the Spanish royal.
By Marina Liao
-
Meghan Markle's Favorite Veja Sneakers Are Finally On Sale
The brand rarely goes on sale and sells out FAST.
By Jaimie Potters