Meghan Markle Wore the Most Flawless Outfit to Promote Her 'Archetypes' Podcast

Her shirt is still in stock!

Meghan Markle Archetypes portrait
(Image credit: Courtesy of Spotify)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

It's all any royal fan can talk about: Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, has finally debuted on Spotify.

To promote the launch, the Duchess of Sussex filmed a short Reel for the streaming platform's Instagram, in which she's wearing an absolutely flawless outfit.

"People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know," the duchess said, visibly excited, in the video. "Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and, yeah, it's fun."

The royal absolutely nailed business-casual for this one: She wore a red and white striped shirt by Anthropologie (opens in new tab) that's still in stock (RUN!), sold-out "oat" pants with a statement belt by Anine Bing, and simple beige pointy heeled pumps, which are either by Aquazzura or by Manolo Blahnik, according to internet sleuths.

A post shared by Spotify Podcasts (@spotifypodcasts) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

(opens in new tab)
Anthropologie Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse

 (opens in new tab)
Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Suede Pumps

The premise of Archetypes is to debunk stereotypes that are imposed on women and help listeners embrace their authentic selves and reject the labels they don't identify with—or reframe them so that they do identify with them.

On the first episode of the series, which was released this week after a months-long wait, the duchess invited her friend Serena Williams to discuss the term "ambition" as it relates to women. The two shared stories of what it's like being working moms in the public eye.

The duchess is also taking this opportunity, as she said in the Reel, to speak to her fans directly, rather than being painted in a number of possibly misrepresenting ways by the media.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.