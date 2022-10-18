Meghan Markle's Podcasting Is Really "Proficient" Compared to Kate and William's Radio Appearance, Royal Commentator Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Last week, a special radio segment with Prince William and Princess Kate was released almost at the exact same time as Meghan Markle's newest podcast episode.
Appearing on BBC Radio 1, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.
Over on Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex was discussing the term "crazy" as used as a weapon against women with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone.
For some royal commentators, the juxtaposition of both programs (which I struggle to see as a coincidence) didn't really do anything to help the Waleses' public image when compared to Markle's.
"It felt kind of thin to me if I'm being totally honest, I just thought there were very few actionable tips," the hosts of the Royally Obsessed podcast said of the Waleses' effort (via Express).
"There was a lot of talk about this mental health toolbox, and the words mental health kept being used, but I always want actionable steps—there was just a lot of flash.
"It was definitely produced and put together, but it comes back to wanting those next steps. It was a lot of style, but not a lot of substance."
Going on to compare it to Archetypes, the hosts agreed that Markle's broadcasting skills are excellent.
"I think we expect so much too and I hate to compare because I know there's no real comparison, but with Archetypes, hearing Meghan and how proficient she is at podcasting, it really sets the bar so high for everyone else, for all of the royals," they said.
"I think she's done an incredible job with Archetypes but really she has a lot more time and a lot more space for that."
Of course, we have to remember that the Waleses spend most of their time doing charity work and meeting with locals in various regions, whereas the Sussexes' media projects can naturally take up much more of their brain space—which is sure to come across to audiences.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Remembers Being Asked to Pad Her Bra and "Suck It In" on 'Deal or No Deal'
She spoke to Paris Hilton about the "bimbo" label.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Corden Was Briefly Banned From an NYC Restaurant for Yelling at Waitstaff
It doesn't reflect great on him, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc Has Reportedly Been Postponed Over 'The Crown' Drama
Drama, drama, drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Remembers Being Asked to Pad Her Bra and "Suck It In" on 'Deal or No Deal'
She spoke to Paris Hilton about the "bimbo" label.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc Has Reportedly Been Postponed Over 'The Crown' Drama
Drama, drama, drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla Poses With Paddington Bear Toys Left for Queen Elizabeth in New Portrait
My heart!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate May Have a Fourth Child in the Near Future, Insider Claims
To be fair, the princess has talked about it a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Can't Completely Forgive" Prince Harry for No Longer Supporting Him in His Royal Duties, Katie Nicholl Says
King Charles is trying his best, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Marked Baby Loss Awareness Week on Social Media
It's a cause close to the princess' heart.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Media Projects Will Aim Harder at the Tabloids Than at the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Claims
That actually makes so much sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are in a "Tough Spot" After Their Royal Exit, According to Tina Brown
She thinks they could have handled it better.
By Iris Goldsztajn