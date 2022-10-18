Meghan Markle's Podcasting Is Really "Proficient" Compared to Kate and William's Radio Appearance, Royal Commentator Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, a special radio segment with Prince William and Princess Kate was released almost at the exact same time as Meghan Markle's newest podcast episode.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Over on Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex was discussing the term "crazy" as used as a weapon against women with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone.

For some royal commentators, the juxtaposition of both programs (which I struggle to see as a coincidence) didn't really do anything to help the Waleses' public image when compared to Markle's.

"It felt kind of thin to me if I'm being totally honest, I just thought there were very few actionable tips," the hosts of the Royally Obsessed podcast said of the Waleses' effort (via Express).

"There was a lot of talk about this mental health toolbox, and the words mental health kept being used, but I always want actionable steps—there was just a lot of flash.

"It was definitely produced and put together, but it comes back to wanting those next steps. It was a lot of style, but not a lot of substance."

Going on to compare it to Archetypes, the hosts agreed that Markle's broadcasting skills are excellent.

"I think we expect so much too and I hate to compare because I know there's no real comparison, but with Archetypes, hearing Meghan and how proficient she is at podcasting, it really sets the bar so high for everyone else, for all of the royals," they said.

"I think she's done an incredible job with Archetypes but really she has a lot more time and a lot more space for that."

Of course, we have to remember that the Waleses spend most of their time doing charity work and meeting with locals in various regions, whereas the Sussexes' media projects can naturally take up much more of their brain space—which is sure to come across to audiences.