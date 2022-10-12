Princess Kate Teased Prince William During Their Radio Segment

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Mark World Mental Health Day With BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat
Princess Kate and Prince William's rapport is always so lovely to witness, and they gave us another glimpse into it during their recent appearance on a radio show.

The Prince and Princess of Wales co-hosted a segment of BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat on Oct. 11, which they recorded to mark World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10).

When it was time for them to hand the reins back to presenter Pria Rai, William tried to practice his best radio presenter voice by saying, "OK, OK, I'll do it," then repeating, "thanks for listening" three times in various different tones, which made his wife laugh in the background.

Kate then said, giggling, "please use all three!" which got a laugh from everyone in the studio, and made William laugh, too. (They did, in fact, use all three.)

The Waleses hosted the 15-minute segment to further the conversation around mental health and help to destigmatize it, with the help of four young people doing great things in the field.

The royal couple took to Instagram to thank those who made the show happen. "Tune in to @bbcnewsbeat for a special #WorldMentalHealthDay conversation," they wrote.

"Thank you to Pria, and Dr Abigail, António, Ben and Emma - the inspiring mental health advocates who spoke so openly about their experiences and why they are committed to supporting others."

Mental health has been a running thread throughout Kate and William's charity work over the years, including within projects related to early years development, addiction, homelessness, and emergency services.

In parallel to the radio show (and which seems a bit too convenient to be a coincidence), Meghan Markle's new Archetypes episode dropped practically at the same time as the Waleses' segment, and also explored the ins and outs of mental health. Anyway, it's great that they're all talking about it.

