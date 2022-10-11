Meghan Markle Issues Trigger Warning as She Discusses Mental Health on New 'Archetypes' Episode

She spoke to Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, and Deepika Padukone.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes the keynote speech during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall on September 05, 2022 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Meghan Markle doesn't shy away from the difficult topics on Archetypes. In fact, she knows how important it is to discuss taboo subjects, so that we can all feel comfortable expressing ourselves.

On the new episode of her podcast, the Duchess of Sussex welcomes actresses Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, and Deepika Padukone to unpack the words "crazy" and "hysterical" as they're so often used as weapons against women.

With these labels, of course, necessarily comes a rather heavy discussion of mental health, so the duchess starts off the episode with a trigger warning.

"Hi there," she begins.

"Before we get started, I wanted to let you know that this episode gets into some sensitive conversations.

"If you or someone you know is struggling or in need of assistance, we have some resources in our show notes, and by the way, if you find that this is too heavy for you to carry today, just tune out.

"It's OK. I'll still be here next week."

Markle then launches into the introduction to this new episode, in which she reveals fairly unsurprisingly that she too has been called "crazy."

"Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational? OK, you get the point," she says.

"Now, if we were all in this same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up. By the way, me too.

"And it's no wonder, when you consider just how prevalent these labels are in our culture."

You can listen to this important conversation here. And while we're on the topic of mental health, Prince William and Princess Kate's discussion of this subject is also airing in the U.K. as I write this, on BBC Radio 1.

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

