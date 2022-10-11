Princess Kate's Latest Zara Blazer Is on Sale Right Now

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Princess Kate's fashion motto is clearly, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The royal has a few tried-and-tested outfit formulas that she comes back to again and again, and one of them is the color-blocked daytime blazer look, which gives off the perfect business-casual vibe for official engagements.
Kate nailed this uniform once again, as she rocked an ecru Zara blazer (opens in new tab), which is currently on sale, with a matching shirt, a statement necklace by Luisa Lombardi, and black tailored pants.
She and her husband Prince William took over BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat program on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, a fitting engagement since mental health is one of the causes dearest to the Wales couple.
"It's great to be here on World Mental Health Day," the Prince of Wales said in a clip shared via BBC News. "We're joined by four young people who are doing amazing things on mental health."
At one point, the prince says, "Everyone likes the 'toolbox,' particularly for men, the toolbox is quite a useful analogy to use. A lot of people don't realize what they need until it actually comes along. You can be living one life one minute, and suddenly there's massive changes and you realize you don't have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that."
The Princess of Wales chimes in to ask the four guests, "I'd love to know—and Pria [Rai, the presenter], perhaps the listeners would be interested as well—is knowing, how do you as individuals look after your own mental health?"
Mental health activist António Ferreira answered that he has to take every day as it comes, the good with the bad, and concluded, "It was a big question, that!"
The princess apologized sheepishly, but told him, "There's no right or wrong, that's the thing as well, different things will work for different people, and it's just sometimes trying, isn't it—different methods, different opportunities that arise as well to help best support you."
The show will air on Radio 1 on Oct. 11 at 12:45 p.m. British time (basically the same time as Meghan Markle's new Archetypes podcast episode hit Spotify, an episode which also tackles the topic of mental health—coincidence?).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
