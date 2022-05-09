Meghan Markle Has Officially Removed All Traces of Her Canceled Netflix Show From the Archewell Website

Last week, it was announced that Meghan Markle's upcoming animated series for Netflix, Pearl, had been scrapped amid the streaming giant's ongoing financial struggles.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wasted no time in removing the project from their Archewell website. And who can blame them, right? The show sounded really sweet and exciting, so I'm sure Markle must feel really disappointed right now—it makes sense that she wouldn't want a reminder of it staring her in the face. Besides, since it's no longer in the works, it no longer makes sense to list it as an ongoing project.

As Marie Claire previously reported, Pearl was set to center "on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history."

When the show was announced, the duchess released the following statement (which appeared on Archewell): "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Despite Pearl's cancelation, the Sussexes' foray into TV production isn't over yet: Their Archewell Productions page still lists Netflix project Heart of Invictus, a docu-series which will highlight some of the most inspiring stories from Invictus Games participants.

About that particular project, the Duke of Sussex wrote, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

As for the duchess, her podcast Archetypes is very much alive and well, though an official release date has yet to be announced.