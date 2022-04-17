Meghan Markle in White for Third Day in a Row at Invictus Games
Meghan and husband Prince Harry spent the day watching competition in The Hague, Netherlands.
White is the color of the moment for the Duchess of Sussex!
For the third day in a row at the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle has wowed in white, first in a Valentino suit on Friday, then in an off-the-shoulder white top by Khaite last night, and, today, a white jacket from Brandon Maxwell, reports What Meghan Wore’s founding editor Susan Courter.
Courter says Meghan rewore her Manolo Blahnik camel suede BB pumps today, which she previously wore for her fortieth birthday last August. Courter also says Meghan wore a pendant she previously wore on Veterans Day—a gold crescent moon and stars hammered medallion pendant—that she wore when she and husband Prince Harry visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey last year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the day cheering on the sidelines for another day of competition at the Invictus Games, including a volleyball match, PEOPLE reports. In addition to meeting and posing for photos with a number of athletes, the outlet reports that the couple also bent down to pet a competitor’s dog (at home in California, Harry and Meghan are dogparents to pups Guy and Pula).
Harry, who served for 10 years in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan, founded the Invictus Games in 2014, a Paralympic-style competitive event “showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill, and injured servicemen and women,” PEOPLE reports. The first games were held in London in 2014, then Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 (where he famously made his public debut as a couple with Meghan), and Sydney in 2018. The next games are slated for Düsseldorf, Germany in 2023.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the weekend editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.
