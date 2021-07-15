Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Is Creating an Animated Series for Netflix About Influential Women

By Emily Dixon
johannesburg, south africa october 02 uk out for 28 days meghan, duchess of sussex accompanied by prince harry, duke of sussex visit the tembisa township to learn about youth employment services during their royal tour of south africa on october 02, 2019 in johannesburg, south africa photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    More exciting Sussex news! Meghan Markle has announced her new show for Netflix, an animated series under the working title Pearl. Meghan will create and executive produce the family series, which "centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history," Deadline reports. Sounds lovely!

    The Duchess of Sussex will executive produce the series alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, and Dan Cogan, according to Deadline, with Amanda Rynda as showrunner and executive producer. Pearl is the second project to be announced as part of Archewell Productions' multi-year deal with Netflix, following Invictus Games documentary series Heart of Invictus.

    "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

    "An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, Pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way,” said Megan Casey, director of original animation at Netflix. "We’re excited to develop this animated series with our partners at Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate." There's no release date as of yet, but you'd better clear some space in your Netflix queue in anticipation!

