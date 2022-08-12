Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle had a truly terrible time while serving as a senior royal, and has even admitted to feeling suicidal in that role.
As we know, much of the difficulty she encountered was due to instances of racism, with factors like the discussion of Archie's skin color before he was born and the abusive treatment she received at the hands of the tabloids coming into play.
For actress Denée Benton, of The Gilded Age, the Duchess of Sussex was "set up" to face difficulties like these. Speaking to Tatler, Benton weighed in on the situation as she sees it.
"It’s such a layered conversation, obviously," she said.
"Being the first and only [person of color], you’re really set up for an incredible amount of abuse—the system isn’t set up to support you.
"And I think that [because of] the lineage of the really profoundly devastating effects of colonization as it relates to the monarchy, you can’t necessarily just pop a Black person in."
We saw great criticism of the Royal Family's historical ties to colonization earlier this year, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean and were met with protests from locals. It's clear that there is still a huge amount of work to do there with regards to racism and inequality.
"It requires a lot of reckoning," Benton said of Markle's situation within the Firm more specifically.
"Unless you’re ready to do that work, then the person who’s put in that position ends up suffering more than the changes they are able to make.
"It’s [going to take] much more than one person coming in to trigger all of that change. It doesn’t really work.
"They just get eaten alive or make the choice to protect themselves and [in the latter case], I’m like, power to you, sis!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry "Will Miss the U.K. More and More" With Time, Royal Expert Projects
Richard Palmer thinks the royal doesn't look that happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Weekender Bags For An End-Of-Summer Getaway
In case you needed another reason to be pumped about your trip.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
What Are the Best Alternative Investments?
From Birkin bags to Banksy NFTs, entry-level and seasoned investors alike must be familiar with these factors to determine whether they should invest in the ever-changing world of alternative investments.
By Jillian Dara
-
Prince Harry "Will Miss the U.K. More and More" With Time, Royal Expert Projects
Richard Palmer thinks the royal doesn't look that happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Princess Diana Would Have Changed About the Monarchy, In Her Own Words
She felt they were too distant.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Was "Very Supportive" of Pete Davidson Seeking Out Therapy, Source Says
The now-exes seem to be on good terms.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting an Award for Their Support to Afghan Families
The Archewell executive director will be collecting the award.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kensington Palace Is a "Glorious Prison" for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children, Royal Expert Says
They're always being watched there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Left to Play Polo Just Hours After He and Princess Diana Brought Baby Harry Home
...excuse me, what?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'The Crown' Got This Detail From Charles and Diana's Australian Tour Wrong
It makes Prince Charles look worse than he did IRL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Royal Couples' Wedding Cakes Say About Them: Expert
The Sussexes broke away from tradition.
By Iris Goldsztajn