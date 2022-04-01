Prince William and Kate Middleton Are "Overwhelmed With Remorse" Following Caribbean Tour: Source

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Caribbean tour—which saw them make visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas—was a tense and controversial trip.

In each country, they were faced with protests decrying the Royal Family's close historical link to both slavery and colonization. Also, the governments of both Belize and Jamaica announced their intention to remove the Queen as their head of state, following in the footsteps of Barbados, which removed the monarch as figurehead late last year.

As the royal couple returned to the U.K., Prince William released an unprecedented statement on Instagram, in which he appeared to practically give his blessing for the Caribbean nations to part ways with his grandmother (though obviously not in so many words).

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that the duke and duchess "are overwhelmed with remorse" following the trip, which they "were looking forward" to.

"It was certainly more challenging than expected given the protests," the source says. "They obviously know the history, but being there during the protests was a real eye-opener."

Back in their home country, the Cambridges are apparently thinking about how to "strengthen their relationship" with other Commonwealth nations. "They can’t change what has happened in the past so are focusing on future," the insider adds.

"Obviously William and Kate want the former colonies to remain part of the Commonwealth. But [they] will support whatever decision they make, including becoming independent."

Still, the royals made some good memories during their eight-day trip.

"Meeting new and interesting people was a highlight," the source explains. "They loved dancing and getting to know the locals in Belize and trying the local cuisine. Kate loves spicy food so it was right up her alley."

The Cambridges are doting parents, but apparently "found it refreshing to have a few child-free days" without George, Charlotte and Louis, the source continues. "It’s been the first time in years [that] they’ve been away together without the kids for this long." Still, "by the end of the trip, [they] couldn’t wait to get back and hug them again."