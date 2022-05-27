Meghan Markle Traveled to Uvalde to Lay Flowers at School Shooting Memorial
She also donated food for blood donors.
On Thursday, Meghan Markle discreetly visited Uvalde, Texas to pay her respects to the victims of this week's school shooting.
The Duchess of Sussex, wearing a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap, lay roses at the memorial that popped up in the hours after a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two teachers and injuring 17 others.
Markle walked around the memorial, reading the names of the victims written on white crosses, and kneeled in front of them in reflection.
A spokesperson for the duchess told Town & Country that she came to Uvalde in her "personal capacity as a mother" to "offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief." Markle is mother to two young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.
Following the mass shooting, people drove from sometimes hundreds of miles away to donate blood at a community center that was holding a blood drive to help the injured victims, according to TODAY.
Markle visited the center's kitchen on the day to donate food for the blood donors: sandwiches, beverages and desserts.
"I had no idea who she was," a volunteer, Gloria Contreras, told BuzzFeed News. "She just was carrying on a conversation like her and I knew each other for years. We were just talking about, you know, the situation and what happened, what we were doing here. I told her about us giving out water to the people and feeding them."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Selena Gomez’s New Hair Transformation Is So Major
The actress debuted super-long locks, freshly cut bangs, and an auburn hue.
By Samantha Holender
-
The Very Best Memorial Day Fashion Sales of 2022
Time to find a new bathing suit, bag, or wedding guest dress!
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Wrong Formula
In the face of a baby food shortage, desperate moms are turning to strangers on Facebook to help—but social media shouldn't be the answer.
By Hayley Phelan
-
The Queen "Nurtures" the Cambridges' Relationship to Avoid the "Mistake" of Charles and Diana's Marriage: Royal Expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlene of Monaco Opened Up About Dealing With Hurtful Rumors as She Returns to Public Life
The princess had been dealing with health issues since May 2021.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Serves Big 'Bridgerton' Vibes at the Latest Royal Garden Party
The only difference is the waistline, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Royals Have to Adhere to Strict Dining Rules, According to an Etiquette Expert
Imagine the infamy of sticking your pinky out when drinking tea, LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Just Got Married, Reportedly
She and Sam Cutmore-Scott share baby son Leo.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is Worried About Archie and Lili Experiencing the "Online Harm" That Is Currently "Normalized"
He says the internet needs to change dramatically.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Sent a Heartfelt Message to British Soccer Player Who Came Out as Gay
Jake Daniels' decision will make such a huge difference.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared Rare PDA in the Bahamas
The footage popped up on TikTok.
By Iris Goldsztajn