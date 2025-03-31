Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Adorable Mother's Day "Family Tradition"

The Duchess of Sussex shared the sweet way her family celebrates the special occasion.

Meghan Markle wearing a blue patterned dress holding baby Prince Archie and smiling while Prince Harry, wearing a suit, looks on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle is offering fans an inside look at the special traditions she's cultivating with her two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—whom she shares with Prince Harry. In an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday, March 30, Meghan posted a new photo of a very "sweet" custom they've continued in Montecito, California.

Duchess Meghan shared a photo of a beautiful pie featuring lemon slices and a red flower made out of icing. Two hands could be seen holding the plate on which the pie stood—one belonging to a child, the other appearing to belong to Meghan. "Our family tradition," she captioned the post. "Mothering Sunday in the UK." She finished the caption with a lemon emoji.

Following the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her new lifestyle business, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex has been sharing more personal moments from her family's home life. While Archie and Lilibet largely remain out of the spotlight, their sweet cameos on their mom's Instagram account have delighted fans.

In Aug. 2024, Duchess Meghan got candid about raising Princess Lilibet during an appearance at the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit, which celebrates Afro-Colombian female leaders, while visiting Colombia. The Duchess of Sussex said (via the Daily Mail), "At 3, she has found her voice and we are so proud of that, because that is how we create the conditions in which there is a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they are going to do."

Heather Dorak, Harry, Duke of Sussex, Genevieve Hillis, Julian Zafjen, Kelly Zafjen, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 108 of With Love, Meghan

A still from With Love, Meghan.

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

Meghan continued, "For me I find inspiration in so many of the strong women around me...My mother being one of them. Life is full of surprises and can be quite complex."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

