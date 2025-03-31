Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Adorable Mother's Day "Family Tradition"
The Duchess of Sussex shared the sweet way her family celebrates the special occasion.
Meghan Markle is offering fans an inside look at the special traditions she's cultivating with her two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—whom she shares with Prince Harry. In an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday, March 30, Meghan posted a new photo of a very "sweet" custom they've continued in Montecito, California.
Duchess Meghan shared a photo of a beautiful pie featuring lemon slices and a red flower made out of icing. Two hands could be seen holding the plate on which the pie stood—one belonging to a child, the other appearing to belong to Meghan. "Our family tradition," she captioned the post. "Mothering Sunday in the UK." She finished the caption with a lemon emoji.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Following the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her new lifestyle business, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex has been sharing more personal moments from her family's home life. While Archie and Lilibet largely remain out of the spotlight, their sweet cameos on their mom's Instagram account have delighted fans.
A post shared by @aseverofficial
A photo posted by on
In Aug. 2024, Duchess Meghan got candid about raising Princess Lilibet during an appearance at the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit, which celebrates Afro-Colombian female leaders, while visiting Colombia. The Duchess of Sussex said (via the Daily Mail), "At 3, she has found her voice and we are so proud of that, because that is how we create the conditions in which there is a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they are going to do."
Meghan continued, "For me I find inspiration in so many of the strong women around me...My mother being one of them. Life is full of surprises and can be quite complex."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Meghan Markle Makes Major Announcement About Her New Brand's Launch Amid Harry's Charity Turmoil
Get ready to add to cart.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber's $2,000 "To-Go Tote" Lives Up to the Name
She carries it everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Presenting the 2025 Prix D'Excellence Awards
The year's best new beauty products are waiting for you.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Meghan Markle Makes Major Announcement About Her New Brand's Launch Amid Harry's Charity Turmoil
Get ready to add to cart.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Was Allegedly Crushed When Prince William Received "Special Treatment" as a Child, Says Royal Butler
"Poor Harry's face across the table," Princess Diana's former butler recalled.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization as Palace Didn't Want to "Cause Unnecessary Alarm"
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Her Makeup Artist Confirmed All Her Royal Wedding Beauty Products
And yes, you can shop them all here.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Prince Harry Is So "Torn Apart" Over Resigning From His Charity
The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in honor of his mother in 2006.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie
Expect a Goop x As Ever collab in three… two..
By Lia Beck Published
-
Meghan Markle Confirms Skinny Jeans Are Back by Finally Revealing Her Favorite Frame Denim
It's never been easier to dress like a duchess.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
New Prince Archie Photo Proves He Takes After Dad Prince Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published