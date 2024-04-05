The Rest of the Spice Girls Apparently Kicked Mel B Out of Their Group Chat

Melanie Brown (aka Mel B) has set every Spice Girls fan’s heart on fire this year, dropping breadcrumbs in multiple interviews that there will be a reunion of some sort happening this year, which happens to mark 30 years since the group’s formation in 1994.

The Spice Girls were one of the most famous groups of the 1990s. (Image credit: Getty)

Appearing on the U.K. talk show Loose Women a few weeks ago, Scary Spice said a reunion is “definitely” happening this year . After co-host Christine Lampard said “We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back, basically,” Brown responded “Tell me about it. We are definitely doing something.” She then added “I’m probably going to get told off [for revealing that], but I’ve said it. There you go. I’m in trouble now.”

Well, she was right—appearing yesterday on Britain’s This Morning, Brown revealed that her appearances in the media got her kicked out of the Spice Girls’ WhatsApp chat . “That always happens to me,” Brown said when asked if she had, indeed, been booted from the group chat for gabbing too much. “Because I say things. You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate—the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and are talking still. It’s nice. So I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out!”

The group is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. (Image credit: Getty)

In addition to Brown, the group—who skyrocketed to superstardom in the mid-1990s for their music, their style, and their women’s empowerment message—consists of Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice, or the Mel C to Brown’s Mel B). The fivesome sold over 100 million albums before disbanding in 2000; they briefly reunited in 2007 for a tour and also performed at the London Olympics in 2012.

Brown continues to tease a reunion of some sort involving all five members. (Image credit: Getty)

“We are wanting to do something, and we are, but I can’t really tell you because I’ll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again,” Brown said recently on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I have to be really careful. We’re definitely doing something. I’m probably going to get told off! I’m in trouble now.”