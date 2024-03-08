A Spice Girls Reunion of Some Sort Is “Definitely” Happening Sometime This Year, So Get Ready

Can this be true? Tell me, can this be real? How can I put into words what I feel? As Justin Timberlake prepares to drop his latest album next week complete with a track featuring his old buddies from NSYNC (and with persistent reunion rumors still swirling), another group from the 1990s that shaped us is all but confirming that a reunion is in the mix: the Spice Girls.

Mel Brown, also known as Mel B, also known as Sporty Spice, said a Spice Girls reunion of some sort is “definitely” happening this year , confirming the news on the U.K. talk show Loose Women: “We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back, basically,” co-host Christine Lampard said.

It's happening! (Image credit: Getty)

The group is comprised of, from left, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tell me about it,” Brown said. “We are definitely doing something.” She added “I’m probably going to get told off [for revealing that], but I’ve said it. There you go. I’m in trouble now.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has keyed up a reunion, as she told Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host Hoda Kotb in January “Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” Brown said.

The group just celebrated 30 years since its formation in 1994 (Image credit: Getty)

The Spice Girls were a paramount part of 1990s pop culture (Image credit: Getty)

This detail is critical, as a reunion of all five members has proven difficult over the years, as all five women are mothers with packed schedules. For example, in 2019, the fivesome went on a 13-date U.K. tour, but Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) didn’t participate in those shows.

The group just celebrated 30 years since its formation by sharing their 1994 audition tapes on social media. “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!” the post read. “What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one. #FriendshipNeverEnds,” the hashtag a sweet reference to the group’s first hit single, “Wannabe,” from 1996.

All five women are slated for whatever this exciting reunion project is (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Brown avoided giving specific details about the forthcoming project, she said the Spice Girls reunion would be “the gift that keeps on giving” to the group’s fans. And so we wait.