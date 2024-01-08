Meryl Streep is Serving Miranda Priestly on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

"Is that...?"

"Meryl Streep's Valentino on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Yes."

Listen: we're never not going to take an opportunity to bring up Meryl Streep's most iconic role, Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. We are but a cog in the millennial machine, and few things are as important to those of a particular generation than this woman and this role—and her sparkly Valentino skirted suit combo is certainly serving us the editor-in-chief of Runway.

With her talent agent Kevin Huvane by her side, Streep conjured up a winning all-over black sequin look to wear should she win the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her part in this season of Only Murders in the Building.

And while we loved her in the show, we cannot help but see this image and think...

"Why is nobody read-y?" Except that we are—if what we're ready for is more of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly. Truly, the only thing that makes it clear that this is not a red carpet cosplay is the ponytail (which we all know Miranda would never wear).

Anyway, we just...Meryl. Listen. We know, we know! It's probably very annoying of us to continue to nag you to pull that weight of yours and get a sequel made. Miranda Priestly Gets Her Groove Back, anyone?

I mean, the movie writes itself. The audience is right there, Hollywood! Besides, don't you all just loooooove pre-existing intellectual property? Aren't sequels, like, your whole entire bag right now? Why not give the people what they want—and more Miranda is what we want.