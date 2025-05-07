If Meryl Streep so much as breathes, I’m inspired. It makes sense, then, that the actress's latest hairstyle has me revisiting a simple look that I used to be absolutely obsessed with. On May 7, Streep was spotted on the set of Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu series that follows a crew of true-crime obsessed people who find themselves trying to unravel their own murder mystery.

Streep was pictured talking with fellow series actor Martin Short, in a trench coat and fedora à la Sherlock Holmes. Still, it was her easy low braid that caught my attention, and I couldn’t help but think of what a convenient hairstyle it would make in the upcoming summer months. Streep’s blonde hair was pulled over her right shoulder, braided into a small knot, and secured with a ponytail holder. Alongside the hat, a simple pair of earrings and dark sunglasses completed the look.

Meryl Streep wears a low braid with a fedora on top, paired with a tan trench coat, jeans, and Converse sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though you're likely not mid-investigation like Streep's character, you, too, can get in on the braid train. Braids are one of the simplest, yet most effective hairstyles out there, particularly because of how quick and easy they are to achieve, as well as how versatile they are to style. Single-plait hairstyles like this one can be minimalist and casual like Streep, they can be dressed up for the red carpet (see: Eiza Gonzalez ), or they can even be styled into an updo , as seen on stars like Issa Rae , Lupita Nyong'o, and more.

This braid is relatively simple to DIY (seriously, if I can do it, I promise you can too). Still, if you need some pointers, keep reading for the products that will make achieving your Meryl-Streep braid a breeze.

Mason Pearson Bristle and Nylon Brush $225 at Blue Mercury I live, breathe, and swear by my Mason Pearson hair brush. When recreating this style, you'll want to make sure that your hair is smooth and tangle-free, and I love this brush for doing just that.

SHEGLAM Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron $20 at Amazon One of my favorite little tricks when doing this hairstyle is to run a straightener over the completed braid. When I take my hair down, I'm left with these really defined waves, kind of like an amplified braid out.

Briogeo Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick $23 at Blue Mercury If you deal with flyaways on the regular like me, make it a point to keep a slick stick on you at all times, but especially when doing a hairstyle that's a little more loose, like this braid. This one from Briogeo is a great option that will keep your hair smooth and in place.