“Fo’ Shiz, Fo’ Shiz”: Michelle Williams’ Narration of Britney Spears’ Memoir—One Passage in Particular—Has Gone Viral

As Marie Claire reported earlier this month, Britney Spears turned over narration duties of the audiobook for her memoir, The Woman in Me, to five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. “This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”
Williams, for her part, left no doubt about how she feels about Spears and her story: “I stand with Britney,” she said.
The book and its accompanying audiobook were released yesterday, and one clip in particular—where Williams impersonates Spears’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, while the two were dating in the early 2000s—has gone viral.
In the clip, Williams reads Spears’ written words: “His band *NSYNC was what people back then called ‘so pimp,’” she said. “They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys—who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. *NSYNC hung out with Black artists. One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged out medallion—he was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up, my homie?’ After Ginuwine walked away, Felicia [Culotta] did an impression of J: ‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz, Ginuwne.’ J wasn’t even embarrassed.”
Williams’ impression of Timberlake is so—how shall we say?—epic that it has led to the clip being viewed more than 9 million times on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), Entertainment Tonight reports. “Additionally, the excerpt has been quoted and replied to by thousands of users who could not believe the impersonation that Williams brought to the table,” the outlet reports. One fan put it this way: “Oh, Michelle is winning that Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and everything in between.”
Other fan reactions sum up the instantly classic moment well: “Five-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams saying ‘fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz, what’s up homie?’ is art,” one person tweeted, while another perhaps put it best: “I cannot believe we are living in a reality where Michelle Williams saying ‘fo’ shiz’ exists.”
The Woman in Me’s audiobook is out now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I Tried the 7 J.Crew Finds Sofia Richie Would Buy If She Were on a Budget
Pieces that you'll get endless compliments on.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
Nordstrom Launched a Sale Ahead of Cyber Month—These Items Are So Chic
Get them before they sell out!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Why Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Hopes You Fail
"That one uncomfortable thing is going to kick you in the ass and make you realign and refocus."
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jessica Biel Thinks Justin Timberlake "Deserves to Live in Peace" Amid Britney Spears' Shock Revelations
The actress sees both sides.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s 11th Wedding Anniversary Overshadowed by Britney Spears’ Memoir Release: “It Has Been a Bit Stressful”
“Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations coming from it has not been the best for his anniversary celebrations.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
*Eight* Other Superstars Auditioned for Rachel McAdams’ Part in ‘The Notebook’—and the Runner-Up Was Britney Spears
Her 2002 audition tape is worth the watch.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Britney Spears Ran into Ex Justin Timberlake Right Before Hitting the Stage for Her Critically Panned 2007 MTV VMAs Performance
“I was having a panic attack.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Britney Spears Slammed Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake for "Pouring Salt in the Wound" With Their 2003 'Rolling Stone' Cover
It came out just a year after Spears and Timberlake's breakup.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears Finished Her Memoir Before Sam Asghari Breakup, So The Book Is Full of Praise for Him
The star teased a potential sequel, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears Explains Why She Takes Naked Photos (and Often Posts Them on Social Media)
You’ll likely never look at another of her self-posted photos the same again.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Justin Timberlake Broke Up with Britney Spears in a Two-Word Text Message While Spears Was Shooting a Music Video
Determined to finish the shoot, Spears told the video’s director “I’m going to show him that he blew the best thing he ever had.”
By Rachel Burchfield