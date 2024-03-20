Millie Bobby Brown Admits to Being a "Karen" Who Leaves Negative Reviews Under a Fake Name

Millie Bobby Brown is a Karen, by her own admission.

Despite being just 20 years old, Brown has described herself as fitting the Karen stereotype, which one Urban Dictionary entry defines as a "middle-aged woman, typically blonde, makes solutions to others' problems an inconvenience to her although she isn't even remotely affected."

As you probably know, "Karen" is social media shorthand for a woman—usually middle-aged—who often asks for the manager in a business, or otherwise complains about the service she's received.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the Stranger Things star discussed leaving reviews after visiting a business, with both hosts revealing that they don't do it.

"I have a fake name," Brown admitted. "Because I think it's important, you know? Here's the thing: My whole life is people criticizing me, so I'm gonna give it back to you sometimes.

"Once, we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside like, 'we need to settle payment' or whatever, and I'm just like, 'yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay, like we're still staying here.' And she was like, 'yeah, but you could settle it now,' and I was like, 'but I don't want to!'"

In the end, her review said something like, "I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay."

After the actress told the story of leaving a review about a store employee who was unhelpful, Jessie burst out laughing and asked her, "Millie, are you a Karen?"

Looking a little sheepish, Brown admitted, "OK, I'm a Karen. And I do think it's important to know where you went wrong, and always room for improvement."

After the Twitter account Pop Base posted a clip of this discussion, commenters were divided in their reactions to Brown's admission.

While some felt her attitude showed "entitlement" and others pointed out that a bad review could compromise people's jobs, many people also thought it was funny.

"honestly she spilled so hard with 'my whole life is people criticizing me so im gonna give it back to you sometimes' i fear i stan her for that," wrote one person.

"period millie. imma start leaving reviews," said someone else.

Has a 20-year-old started a Karen movement or...?