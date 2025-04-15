Bella Hadid may dress like a born-and-raised Gen Zer, but she can still pass for a millennial woman. Her 1996 birthday is smack in-between the generational divide—and it shows in her favorite denim trends. One day, the model pulls on a dangerously low-cut denim style fit for Zoomers; the next, she reverts back to the light-wash, high-rise jeans millennials can't seem to quit.

Over the last few months, the star has abandoned her favorite Y2K denim silhouette almost entirely, reaching instead for belly button-grazing styles—often with an overlong inseam and an exaggerated, baggy fit. Hadid continued this streak on April 14, while filming her new series, The Beauty, in Paris.

She embodied the show's title in high-rise jeans that puddled around her ankles, paired to a mesh, puff-sleeve blouse featuring an early 2000s-era patchwork print. She styled it with another prominent trend of the decade: a chunky leather belt. (You know, the kind you wore in middle school with flared Hollister jeans.)

Bella Hadid revives light-washed, high-waist jeans in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her generation-spanning jeans featured a high-waist cut and a slouchy fit throughout. The only remnant of her favorite resurgent style era was in their wash: Hadid chose a light blue style, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2005.

In addition to her newfound love of full-coverage denim, Hadid has also been playing favorites with a new accessory. Without fail, she cinches each pair with a chunky leather belt—usually brown, like the above. The styling choice effectively introduces a bit of '00s flavor to 2025's favorite denim trend.

Bella Hadid: Gen Z and millennial style icon.

