Miranda Lambert Stopped Her Concert to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies, And People Have Big Thoughts

Miranda Lambert was not happy with some of her fans during a concert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Saturday.

As she was launching into her emotional song "Tin Man," the country singer decided she couldn't go on, and said to someone in her band, "I'm gonna stop right here for a sec, Danny, I'm sorry."

Lambert then explained, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music."

Once she had said her bit, she launched back into the song.

Miranda Lambert stops show to call out two fans taking a selfie:"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it's pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don't like it at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country…

One of the "girls" in the group Lambert was scolding posted some of the pictures to social media, writing, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place. I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture"

Fans are extremely divided over the situation, with some finding Lambert's reaction uncalled for, and others saying they would have been equally annoyed by the photo-taking session.

One person tweeted, "I actually think this is super weird. I’m a huge music fan and I also love Miranda Lambert but those girls could’ve saved up months to see an artist they love and wanted to commemorate their time there. Now this will be their memory."

Meanwhile, a local reporter who was at the show tweeted, "Different view of the Miranda Lambert show-stopping moment at her show at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on Saturday. Six women, taking multiple selfies, with flash, VIP section, backs to the stage. I get her frustration. This is ridiculous."

Different view of the Miranda Lambert show-stopping moment at her show at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on Saturday. Six women, taking multiple selfies, with flash, VIP section, backs to the stage. I get her frustration. This is ridiculous. #RJNow @reviewjournal

Another concertgoer shared their view of the situation on TikTok, saying about the women taking photos, "This started several minutes before Miranda stopped the show

"And then continued with more people AND flash into Tin Man, which was distracting to everyone around them during one of the most powerful moments...

"Everyone around them was happy Miranda addressed it."

Two sides to every story!