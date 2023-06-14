Miranda Lambert Came to Country Star Lainey Wilson's Defense Over Comments About Her Butt

Women's bodies are constantly scrutinized—and for women in the spotlight, this effect is amplified tenfold.

Lainey Wilson, the country star famous for always wearing super fun bell bottom pants and whose latest album is titled Bell Bottom Country, has unfortunately found herself on the receiving end of comment after unsolicited comment about her butt.

Thankfully, Wilson has taken these comments on the chin, even posting a "dump truck" meme about herself.

Recently, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer was touring with Luke Combs, and posted a series of photos of herself performing in Vancouver. First of all, let's note that the star was wearing the coolest outfit ever: a pink blouse paired with rainbow stripy bell bottoms.

But second of all, among these photos was one of her making a quizzical/astounded face while holding up a t-shirt that said "Lainey Wilson - best ass in country music."

The fact that she held up the t-shirt and posted a photo of it shows that Wilson has a great sense of humor about it all, but still: Country legend Miranda Lambert had something crucial to add to the conversation.

Lambert rightfully commented, "Best Ass kicker in country music is what they meant to say." Yes. Ma'am.

Meanwhile, fellow musician Carly Rogers said, "Gonna tell my kids this is the queen" while Wilson's boyfriend Devlin Hodges said, "I’d agreeeeee"

Wilson recently revealed that she is dating Hodges, a former quarterback for the Ottawa Redblacks, during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show (via People). She said he was a "good dude," which, if you think about it, is probably a great title for her next hit. Just saying.