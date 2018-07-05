Miranda Lambert has made a conscious effort not to join the conversation on her ex Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani's relationship. Though many fans might have thought she wanted nothing to do with Stefani and her ex, that actually wasn't the case at all.

In a new interview with Holly Gleason from HITS Daily Double, Lambert explains why she avoided talking about Shelton and Stefani during the press for her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings. (The album includes a lot about her and Shelton's relationship and the pain she went through after the couple divorced in 2015.)

"It was going to be hell, and I'd already been through hell. It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn't want to rehash. I'd finally gotten to a place where I wasn't sad anymore," she says in the interview. "All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything."

As for why she has never spoken about Stefani directly, she truly just didn't want her words to get twisted in the press.

"It would've been taken out of context. It would've set up some expectation that couldn't be met. I was very publicly going through this thing, and there wasn't an explanation to be given."

"When the music was out, people had listened, I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?' I hung up. I told [my manager] Marion, I just can't do this."

She continues, "What was in the music was real and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven't really. Until now."

Shelton recently admitted that Stefani helped him when he "hit rock bottom" after his divorce from Lambert. The couple were together for 10 years total, and Shelton started dating Stefani shortly after. Clearly there's no drama between the two women, and it seems like everyone is slowly starting to heal through their pain.