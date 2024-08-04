The 32 Most Iconic Modern Supermodels

It's safe to say that supermodels are "back"—with a bunch of new faces in the industry that have became immensely popular on the runway and in campaigns. We've also seen a number of "millennial models" from the '10s either hold onto their popularity or experience a resurgence in modeling work. Because the modeling industry has changed so much over the past two decades, social media (and the brand opportunities there) is now an integral part of modeling in addition to some of the more "traditional" kinds of modeling. Whether they were discovered on Instagram and amassed a following or went the more tried-and-true route to modeling fame, these are the most iconic modern supermodels.

América González

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chosen by Vogue as one of their S/S 2022 runway season breakout models (walking the runway for 30 shows that year, including Louis Vuitton, The Row, and Michael Kors), Venezuelan-born América González continued to grow her profile. She's modeled for Chanel and Fendi campaigns, among others, and been on the cover of magazines like Vogue Korea.

Yilan Hua

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Profiled in Vogue France in 2023, Chinese-born model Yilan Hua walked 36 shows that season (including the likes of Chanel, Versace, and Stella McCartney). She became interested in modeling before she started university, and she moved to Paris when her career took off.

Jill Kortleve

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of a few mid-size models in the industry (and profiled in the New York Times for that role), Dutch model Jill Kortleve may be most well-known for being one of Alexander McQueen's exclusive faces in the Spring/Summer 2019 collection, as well as being one of the few "plus"-size models who walked the Chanel runway.

Mika Schneider

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French model Mika Schneider appeared on the cover of American Vogue in April 2020; she made her debut in Prada's S/S 2020 fashion show and shortly thereafter walked as the "bride" for Tom Ford's LA show. Her campaigns have included Versace and Hermès, among others.

Sara Grace Wallerstedt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sara Grace Wallerstedt has walked in hundreds of fashion shows, and made her debut in 2016 with exclusives for Calvin Klein and Proenza Schouler. She graced the cover of Vogue Singapore in May 2024, the cover of Vogue Greece in September 2022, and a profile in American Vogue in 2016.

Diane Chiu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian-born Diane Chiu has had a prolific career, from being selected as Top Breakout for S/S 23 (after beginning her career in 2016), landing a Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and doing campaigns for Prada and Versace, among others.

Maty Fall Diba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maty Fall Diba, who sometimes goes by Maty Fall or Maty on social media, is a Senegalese-Italian model who debuted with a semi-exclusive for Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2020; she also walked for Valentino that year. She also walked more shows than any other model in Spring/Summer 2021, and was a model on British Vogue's February 2022 cover.

Adriana Lima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Adriana Lima's reputation is probably most aligned with Victoria's Secret (as the longest-running model, she was an Angel from 1999 to 2018) her star power has not waned. She was a global fan ambassador for the 2023 Women's World Cup and continued to be an ambassador for brands like Puma and Maybelline.

Miranda Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Victoria's Secret Angel starting in 2007 and ending in 2013, Miranda Kerr continued to work prolifically after her contract with them ended. She was extremely in demand through the end of the 2010s and has continued to be an ambassador for brands; she also is an author and founded beauty brand KORA Organics.

Doutzen Kroes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes worked with Victoria's Secret until 2014 and was deemed a "New Super" in 2015. She has walked runway shows into the 2020s and continued to be a brand ambassador for the likes of L'Oréal Paris, as well as acting in movies like Wonder Woman.

Taylor Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Victoria's Secret Angel (she stopped working with the brand in 2018), Taylor Hill continued to walk major runways and in national campaigns. As a "modern" model, Hill has cultivated a large social media presence and has continued to have work with brands like Banana Republic.

Yseult

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French-born Yseult is actually a singer-songwriter first as well as a model. She was a runner-up on French show Nouvelle Star and has released new music as well as done acting work. She has also walked for designers including Alexander McQueen, and signed a global ambassador contract with L’Oréal Paris in 2021.

Emily DiDonato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily DiDonato has been able to straddle the "traditional" side of modeling (appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as well as work with Maybelline and Calvin Klein) with the more "modern" model profile (more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram and impressively candid vlogger on YouTube).

Natalia Bryant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalia Bryant (Kobe Bryant's daughter) has made a name for herself as a model. During Milan Fashion Week, she made her debut at the Versace Spring 2024 show; she also has developed an impressive social media following, where she has had partnership with brands like VS PINK and Revolve.

Stella Maxwell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell has done a myriad of runway work, including for Alexander McQueen. With over nine million followers, Maxwell also continued to forge brand relationships, notably with Calvin Klein, and shared editorial work including international Vogue covers.

Amelia Gray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may be more familiar with Amelia Gray as a media personality via The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (she's Lisa Rinna's daughter), but she made her debut as a model in the SS18 season, and her ad campaigns have included Miu Miu and Givenchy. She appeared in 23 fashion shows in 2023.

Sora Choi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Korean model Sora Choi (winner of Korea's Next Top Model, too!) had walked more than 500 fashion shows in 2024 and appeared on 17 covers of various editions of Vogue (including the American versions). In 2024, she'd also been featured in over 100 major ad campaigns.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Russian model Irina Shayk was the first Russian model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She's considered a "new super" who started doing a ton of high fashion work in 2016, and she has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Karlie Kloss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unfamiliar, Karlie Kloss was a Victoria's Secret Angel who resigned to study at New York University. Since then, she's had brand relationships with Estée Lauder and various magazine covers; she also has hosted Project Runway and she founded "Kode with Klossy" for girls in STEM.

Liu Wen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chinese model and former Victoria's Secret model, Liu Wen has broken barriers for models of East Asian descent (after first being told she wasn't "commercial" looking enough). She's done brand work with YSL, been on the cover of Vogue China, and appeared on American Vogue in 2017.

Quannah Chasinghorse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quannah Chasinghorse has been an important force for Indigenous representation in modeling, and she has made a point of spotlighting Indigenous creators (including at the Met Gala). Among others, she's walked for Chanel, worked with Victoria's Secret, and was selected as a 2023 Woman of the Year by USA Today.

Anok Yai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai is the first South Sudanese model ever, and she's been named both a "New Super" and "Model of the Year." After Naomi Campbell, she's the first Black model to open a Prada show; she made the cover of ELLE's August 2024 issue and has worked on campaigns with brands like Marc Jacobs.

HoYeon Jung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HoYeon Jung is a South Korean model and actor; she was a runner-up in Korea's Next Top Model and (in the role she's most known for) played Kang in Squid Game. She also made the August 2024 cover of ELLE and walked for Louis Vuitton in Shanghai (she became a global ambassador in 2021).

Paloma Elsesser

(Image credit: Getty Images)

London-born model Paloma Elsesser was actually discovered on Instagram by Pat McGrath—making her very much a "modern" supermodel (and a prominent advocate in the plus size community). She's made the cover of various Vogues and worked with brands like Fenty and Nike. She was also named "Model of the Year" at the 2023 Fashion Awards.

Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's perhaps no surprise that Cindy Crawford's daughter would become a model, but Kaia Gerber has blazed a trail in her own right. Named "Model of the Year" at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, she's made a bunch of covers, become an ambassador for YSL Beauty, and walked for Jimmy Choo and Fendi, among others. (She's also acted, including in the movie Bottoms!)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known formerly as a Victoria's Secret Angel, the face of Burberry, and ambassador and design collaborator for PAIGE, Huntington-Whiteley has also acted in movies (including in Mad Max: Fury Road), continued to work with major brands, and been considered a huge source of street style fashion inspiration.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner has come a long way since being a kid on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She "broke out" on the runway in 2014 and 2015 and has pursued an impressive career ever since; she's been at the top of Forbes' most highly paid models list, and she's worked with brands like Estée Lauder and Victoria's Secret (as well as starting her own business ventures!).

Joan Smalls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls (deemed a supermodel by ELLE) has also made the Forbes list of most highly paid models. She started working all the way back in 2007 and became a global ambassador for Estée Lauder in 2011; she has continued to do editorial work. As a media presence, she has cohosted House of Style and guested on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid has had more than 25 Vogue covers by 2024, she was named Model of the Year in 2022, she's been a part of incredible runway moments, and she was called a muse by Thom Browne. Even though Hadid stepped back from modeling in 2024 and announced that she was launching her own fragrance, she has still accomplished much.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"New Super" and one of the most highly paid models according to Forbes, Gigi Hadid (who's also Bella's sister) has been featured on various Vogues, including American and British editions, and walked myriad runways. She's also done collaborations, including capsule collections for Tommy Hilfiger, co-hosted Next in Fashion, and launched her own clothing line.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An important body positivity advocate (and arguably an important part of the movement's success starting in the '10s), Ashley Graham made the cover of 2016's Sports llustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has become a media personality (including as a host at the Oscars pre-show in 2023) and her continued work has included brand content with Revlon.

Gisele Bundchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of millennial models re-entered the industry (or never left) in 2023 and 2024. But none was more exciting than Gisele Bundchen, who thrilled fans and designers alike when she announced she was returning to modeling in 2023. Since then, she's reunited with Victoria's Secret alongside fellow Angels, wrote a cookbook, and developed partnerships with brands like Frame.