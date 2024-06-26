“Multiple People” Could Be Charged in the Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry: Report

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry last October—determined to be caused by the acute effects of ketamine—could soon result in criminal charges for multiple people, Entertainment Weekly reports. The LAPD, DEA, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service have been coordinating an investigation into the actor’s death at just 54 years old on October 28, and a law enforcement source told People that the investigation by authorities is “nearing its conclusion.”

The source added that the U.S. Attorney’s Office would make the ultimate decision on whether to press charges.

Perry's death last October at 54 years old came after decades of alcohol and drug abuse; Perry was thought to be sober at the time of his passing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his L.A. home and pronounced dead at the scene; at the time, authorities said there was no indication of foul play, Entertainment Weekly reports. Then, in December 2023, an autopsy report revealed that Perry’s death was caused by ketamine, and that drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine (a medication used to treat opioid use disorder) were also contributing factors. “The autopsy report also noted that Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion treatment around the time of his death, but because ketamine has a short half-life, the traces of the substance in his system couldn’t have been from one of those treatment sessions,” Entertainment Weekly writes.

Though at the time of his death eight months ago it was determined that there was no indication of foul play, last month Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams told Entertainment Weekly that the investigation into Perry’s death was never closed, despite a report suggesting the opposite: “Based on the Medical Examiner’s findings, the Los Angeles Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Perry’s death,” Williams wrote in an email to the outlet.

There was no foul play determined in Perry's death immediately after it happened, but an investigation could lead to multiple people being charged, a new report says. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year before his death, Perry opened up in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing about his struggles with addiction. “I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again,” Perry told People in 2022. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did.”

He also told podcaster Tom Power that, rather than his acting career—specifically his role as Chandler Bing in the hit NBC show Friends—he wanted to be remembered for helping people, especially those battling addiction. “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” Perry said, per Page Six . “I want that [helping others] to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m gonna live the rest of my life proving that.”