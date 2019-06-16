image
Geri Horner, a.k.a. Ginger Spice, Apologizes for Leaving the Spice Girls in 1998

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Last night, at the Spice Girls' final reunion tour show in London, Geri Horner (aka Ginger Spice), apologized to fans for leaving the group back in 1998.
    • "I'm sorry I left. I was just being a brat," she said to the crowd.
      • Footage of the heartfelt speech was shared on Twitter.

        Way, way back in 1998, if someone ask your elementary school-self to tell them what you wanted (what you really, really wanted), it would probably be for the Spice Girls to be whole again.

        Well, that never really happened, but now, 21 years later, we're at least getting the apology we never knew we needed.

        During the final date of the band's reunion tour (which went down at Wembley Stadium in London on June 15), Geri Horner (née Halliwell) aka Ginger Spice offered fans a formal apology for her decision to leave the group.

        "I need to say something I should have said a long time ago," Geri said to the crowd of diehard fans. "I'm sorry. I'm sorry I left. I was just being a brat. It is so good to be back with the girls that I love."

        After Geri's heartfelt speech, the group sang "Goodbye," the single about her departure from the band.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
