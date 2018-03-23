The Spice Girls Are Making a New Movie In Which They Become Superheroes

News that the Spice Girls might be reuniting shook the world, as did Victoria Beckham's revelation that she would not be going on tour with the gang ever again. But fans of the group need not despair, as it's now been revealed that the Spice Girls will reunite for a new movie, and this time they'll be superheroes!

According to Variety, the Spice Girls reunion is on, but it's taking a slightly different form than expected. Instead of going on tour, all five original members of the group will voice their own characters in an animated movie.

Variety reports that, according to a source, "all five members of the group have signed off on their likenesses being used for a superhero-themed movie working off of the 'girl power' message. Each character will be voiced by a Spice Girl... and feature a 'girl power' unique to that group member that reflects each girl’s personality." This is literally the best news anyone's had all week.



The source also revealed that all five members of the group are "fired up about the idea," which is unsurprising seeing as they reunited on International Women's Day to discuss new projects. The fact that the animated movie would inspire young women everywhere, and showcase five strong female role models, is right on-brand for the Spice Girls.

Clearly, the successful group has major plans, with Variety's source adding, "The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs."

