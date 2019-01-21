Outlander Season 4 2018
Victoria Beckham Admits She's Bummed to Miss the Spice Girls Reunion

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

The Spice Girls reunion is coming in spring and summer of 2019, and fans are gearing up to hear their favorite '90s girl band sing some of their greatest hits (I myself am a fan of "2 Become 1" followed closely by "Spice Up Your Life," if anyone was curious). But, one important member won't be at the much-anticipated tour: Posh Spice, a.k.a. Victoria Beckham. It makes sense, as Beckham is busy with her Meghan Markle-loved fashion line, but still heartbreaking nonetheless. Unless Adele decides to fill in the spot, as fans hoped, the fabulous fivesome will instead be the fabulous foursome. And everyone's upset about it, even Beckham herself.

In an interview with The Guardian, Beckham says she will go see her friends perform, even if she's not singing with them: "I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out," she admitted honestly.

"Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl," she adds. So, there's no bad blood, and Beckham still cherishes her pop-star roots, apparently.

Even so, it wasn't a tough decision to take a moment away from her design work to go on tour. When asked, she replied, "Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job."

Beckham had officially wished the Spice Girls luck on their tour in a sweet Instagram post:

"I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," she said. Meanwhile, we've been getting some new throwback photos in the runup to this year's reunion:

So at least there's the memories.

