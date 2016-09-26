Daniel Radcliffe and the 'Stranger Things' Kids Are Each Other's Biggest Fans

Everyone is obsessed with the kids from Stranger Things, including Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. According to Entertainment Weekly, he had a major fanboy freakout about the young actors during an interview on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show earlier this week.

When Radcliffe heard that the Stranger Things kids were coming on the show the day after him, he lost it and the gushing commenced.

"Oh my god. Okay, can you, like, just tell them that I think they're amazing and also just say, like, that as a person who started out acting really young, how are they so good?" he said. "I wasn't that good when I was a kid. Have the decency to be less good at acting, please, when you're so young."

Host Nick Grimshaw made good on his promise to pass Radcliffe's praises along. The next day, when Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin showed up for their interview, he played them the clip of Radcliffe's mini-freakout.

Turns out, the Stranger Things kids love Daniel Radcliffe as much as Daniel Radcliffe loves the Stranger Things kids.

"He says, 'I wasn't that good when I was younger,'—he was Harry Potter," Brown said. "Let's just review…I think he was doing pretty fine."

Touché, Millie. Touché

Listen to the full clip below.