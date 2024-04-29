Nicole Kidman received an AFI Life Achievement Award over the weekend, and she brought her husband, teenage daughters, sister, and niece along to celebrate on the red carpet.
The sweet family posed together, marking Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters Sunday and Faith's first red-carpet appearance ever. Sunday, 15, wore a white floral strapless gown, and Faith, 13, wore a poppy red structural strapless dress. Also in the photo were the actress' niece Sybella, and her sister Antonia Kidman.
During her acceptance speech, the Big Little Lies star acknowledged that she'd had an "enormous amount of luck in my life," but especially that "there's also the most important thing, love" (via People).
She continued, "Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."
The actress wore a stunning gold sequined gown by Balenciaga, with a long train, styled by Jason Bolden. She also worked with makeup artist Gucci Westman, hair stylist Adir Abergel, and nail artist Thuy Nguyen to achieve the look.
Over on Instagram, Kidman wrote about the honor, "Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing. Thank you to all of you and to the @AmericanFilmInstitute for including me in this illustrious group of honorees - now let’s have some fun!"
A post shared by Nicole Kidman
A photo posted by nicolekidman on
Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006. The Australian star also shares children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
