Nicole Kidman Talks Kissing Batman, "Hardcore Horror" Movies, and Feeling "Really Deeply"
"The thing people don't understand is, it's not about the check."
Throughout her astounding career, Nicole Kidman has proven she's capable of taking on any genre. From her emotive turn in Big Little Lies to appearances in superhero movies like Aquaman, Kidman is a chameleon. So when asked why she has appeared in several blockbusters, as opposed to the thought-provoking, independent movies she's known for, Kidman had the perfect response.
In a new interview with L’Officiel magazine, Kidman explained, "Everyone's like, 'Why are you doing that?' I'm like, 'Because I get to kiss Batman!'" She continued, "The thing people don't understand is, it's not about the check. A lot of the mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different." Kidman, of course, starred opposite Val Kilmer in 1995's Batman Forever.
She also revealed she chose to star in Aquaman after famed horror director James Wan asked her personally. As it turns out, Kidman is a huge horror movie fan, and she's hoping to take on some terrifying roles in the near future.
"I've not done classic horror yet," she explained. "Hardcore horror. I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I’m a fan of Ti West!" West, of course, recently directed a horror trilogy with Mia Goth, culminating with 2024's MaXXXine. It's more than a little exciting that Kidman is keen to work with the auteur.
During the same interview, Kidman opened up about her process as an actor, especially when it comes to her emotions. "I obviously feel things really, really, really deeply," she told the publication. "My mother would always say, raising me, it was raising a highly sensitive child."
For Kidman, being in tune with her emotions can aid her craft as an actor, but can quickly become overwhelming, too. "Part of my path in life is learning not to be so overly empathetic with people that it destroys me or sabotages me, because I can move into other people's skin and psyche in a very weird way," she said. "It's almost like a pull. I can physically manifest it and emotionally manifest it. It can be very, very frightening at times."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Glen Powell Dismisses Comparisons to "Legend" Ryan Gosling: "I'm Just Glen"
An "unnamed producer" claimed Gosling's "appeal is mostly limited to female audiences."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Katie Holmes Cannot Stop Wearing This Comfy Outfit Formula
This cozy look has a prime spot in her wardrobe.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals the Moment “Everything Changed” About Her Royal Fashion Choices
The Duchess of Sussex says choosing what to wear is “one of the most powerful things I can do.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Nicole Kidman Admits “Secretly I’ve Been Excited” to Kiss Certain Co-Stars Onscreen
Meanwhile, Netflix just released a steamy trailer of her making out with her ‘A Family Affair’ co-star Zac Efron.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meryl Streep Reveals That Skinnydipping at 5 O'Clock In the Morning Is Something Her ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Star Nicole Kidman Apparently Enjoys
Streep presented Kidman with a lifetime achievement award on Saturday, and said it was “impossible not to be in awe of her" (referring more to her work than her early morning dips in the Pacific).
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Teenage Daughters Make Their Red-Carpet Debut as Their Mom Receives Life Achievement Award
They posed with their parents, cousin, and aunt.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She and Reese Witherspoon Think Now Is the Right Time for Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’
Kidman confirmed the Emmy-winning show’s return late last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Gosling Got Tips From Eva Mendes and Daughters for His 'I'm Just Ken' Performance at the Oscars
OMG.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Nicole Kidman Said She Used to Fib About Her Height to Seem Shorter
“I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall.’”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Nicole Kidman Says the Night She Won the Best Actress Oscar in 2003 Was Difficult: “I Went to Bed Alone”
Fresh off of her acrimonious divorce from Tom Cruise, the night was a turning point in her life in more ways than one.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Nicole Kidman Is Airport Fashion Goals
This is how you fly in style.
By Fleurine Tideman Published