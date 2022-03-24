North West Is Always Criticizing Kim Kardashian's Outfits, Apparently

This child is a legend.

In news that I'm zero percent surprised about, North West apparently has big ~thoughts~ about her mother, Kim Kardashian's, fashion choices.

There are two reasons this isn't shocking to me: First, North was practically born a fashion icon. She consistently wears outfits that are way cooler than anything I've ever worn, and she even styled her siblings for their family Vogue cover shoot. As a reminder, Northie is eight years old. Not to make you feel bad or anything, obvs.

The second reason I'm not suprised about this is that Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind—especially when it comes to hilariously calling out her mom. PLEASE never forget that one time North exposed Kardashian's fake on-camera voice on Instagram Live. Top 10 moments of my (already long and illustrious) celebrity writing career. Oh, and there's also the fact that she calls her mom's house "so ugly" when she's mad at her, which is just next-level amazing.

Now, speaking as part of Vogue's Forces of Fashion, Kardashian revealed how unimpressed the little girl tends to be with her outfits. "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing," she said. "She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you’re still wearing black.'"

To be fair, I also wear head-to-toe pink every day in my fantasy world. Pink is the best color, after all.

