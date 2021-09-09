Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Just Hilariously Exposed Her Mom's Fake On-Camera Voice

Trust kids to tell it eeexactly like it is. In a new video posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories, her eldest daughter North West, 8, hilariously interrupted her mom while she was filming a beauty video to ask, "why do you talk different?"

"Why do I talk different for what?" Kardashian answered. North said, "for your videos," to which a defensive Kardashian replied, "for my videos? I'm the same human being, I don't talk different."

Addressing North and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, who was also in the room, Kardashian asked, "guys, do you think I talk different when I talk about contour?" Penelope didn't hesitate to chime in with a determined "yeah."

At this stage, Kardashian started to sound a bit worried that the little girls might be right, and asked them how exactly her voice changes when she's on camera. North then absolutely jumped at the chance to lightheartedly make fun of her influencer mom, putting on the universal "kid doing an impression" voice to say, "guyyys, so today I'm gonna do this [small mask] and [these small] bronzerrrs, I got thisss..."

Kardashian didn't seem too perturbed by her daughter's impression of her, and went on to show the sweet (and very on brand) craft project the two cousins were busy with: making fruit look like made-up humans. North was working hard on an apple, while Penelope was beautifying a mango with fake lashes and lipstick. Um, am I too old to do this?

"I'm so glad my beauty products can be used," Kardashian said, laughing, referring to the KKW makeup the girls were using. "You sure you're really glad?" North piped up. "'Cause you always say you're glad, and you're mad." LOL, absolutely amazing.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io