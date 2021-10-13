Today's Top Stories
North West Calls Kim Kardashian's House "So Ugly" Every Time They Have an Argument

LOL OMG North.

By Iris Goldsztajn
paris, france september 28 l r kim kardashian and baby north west attend the givenchy show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear springsummer 2015 on september 28, 2014 in paris, france photo by pascal le segretaingetty images
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

North West does NOT mince her words. Kim Kardashian has once again revealed the very—ahem—honest things her eldest daughter says to her, and ouch.

Appearing on a segment of The Ellen Show titled "Mom Confessions," Kardashian was asked, "What's the meanest thing your child has said to you?"

The mom of four didn't hesitate to answer: "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just think it like gets to me, and it is kinda mean, 'cause I like my house." LOL OMG, I would cry.

It was just last month that North was captured in her mom's Instagram Story calling her out for using a fake voice while filming her beauty videos. Clearly, the girl doesn't have time for any nonsense.

On "Mom Confessions," Kardashian also opened up about the vulnerability of becoming a parent and offered her best tips for managing it all. "Everyone's winging it," she said. "Just wing it. You'll figure it out."

She also confessed to giving in easily and bribing her kids to get them to do things, as well as talking about all the learning opportunities you get as a parent. "I mean this week I'm learning how to play Roblox," she said.

Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West are parents to daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

