North West, 10, Is Already Planning to Run Yeezy and Skims One Day

North West is 10 years old and is already making plans to take over the family businesses, plural—in a new interview with i-D magazine, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (who is wearing her own clothing and accessories for the shoot, thank you very much) told the outlet “One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” she said, referring to West’s Yeezy and Kardashian’s Skims.
West opened up to the magazine about her most prized fashion possession: the vintage velvet jacket previously owned by Michael Jackson that her mother, Kardashian, gave her for Christmas in 2019—when she was six. And while she has sat front row at many a fashion show, West declared that her younger sister, Chicago, puts on a better fashion show than all of them “in her closet.”
And oh, if only every 10-year-old girl had the confidence of West—when asked by the publication who her style icon is, West answered, simply, “Me.”
What’s so great about being North West? Let her tell you: “I get to play basketball,” she said. “Everything. I got to go to Halloween Horror Nights.” And how would she describe herself in three words? “The Best Ever.” (Basketball, by the way, is “not a hobby,” but a “lifestyle,” she said.)
This is West’s first solo magazine cover—and please, God, don’t let it be her last. With confidence like that, there’s not much she can’t do. And, besides, what other 10-year-old do you know that has her mom-and-daughter Halloween costumes (as Cher Horowitz and best friend Dionne Davenport from the classic movie Clueless) made by Dolce & Gabbana? We’ll wait.
