Olivia Munn Shares New Photo, Video of Daughter Méi

Actress and proud new mom of two Olivia Munn gave fans the sweetest update on life with her new daughter, Méi.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Munn shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of her cradling her newborn while sitting on a couch, accompanied by the sweetest caption.

"I can't believe she's here," the mom of two wrote.

Munn then shared an adorable video of her newborn daughter, revealing her face (those cheeks!) and the new noises her little one is learning how to make...a behind-the-scenes look at new mom life that was somewhat thwarted by her husband, John Mulaney, and her mom.

"lol I asked my mom and John to be quiet for a minute so I could hear Mei’s little breaths but they got new candy today and just had to open it right now lol," Munn wrote.

The pair recently announced they became the proud parents of two children on Sept, 14, 2024, when Méi entered the world via surrogate.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn wrote in a touching and moving Instagram caption, accompanied by a slew of pictures of the new family of four.

"When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," the captioned continued. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

Munn also shared the meaning behind her new daughter's name, writing that "Méi" means "plum" in Chinese.

Mulaney and Munn are also proud parents to 2-year-old old Malcom, and expanded their family in the wake of Munn's breast cancer diagnosis.

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” Munn explained in a previous interview with People, and after she was diagnosed with luminal B—a fast-moving, aggressive cancer—in both breasts. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."

As part of her treatment, Munn underwent a lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure (a surgical procedure which spares the nipples), a double mastectomy, as well as a lupron treatment in November 2023, a partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy in April 2024 and an arimidex treatment in August 2024, according to People.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Munn wrote on Instagram back in March. "I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."