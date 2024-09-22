Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Their Second Child Via Surrogate
"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter."
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are parents for the second time!
On Sunday, Sept. 22, the proud parents announced the arrival of their second child via surrogate in a touching Instagram post featuring photos of their new addition.
"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," Munn wrote, announcing not just her daughter's arrival but her name, which means "plum" in Chinese.
"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," she continued. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."
The now mom-of-two ended the touching announcement by saying that she is "so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us."
"My heart has exploded," she concluded.
A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)
A photo posted by on
In his own Instagram post, Mulaney wrote, "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The arrival of the couple's second child comes in the wake of Munn's breast cancer diagnosis, which she discussed at length in a previous interview with People.
“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she told the publication at the time, and after she had learned she had luminal B—a fast-moving, aggressive cancer—in both breasts.
“It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on," she continued.
Within 30 days of her diagnosis, Munn endured a lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure (a surgical procedure which spares the nipples) and a double mastectomy.
A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)
A photo posted by on
“I had amazing doctors, but it was still a negotiation sometimes on what we are doing,” she recalled. “But I'm glad I did. I want to give myself the best shot of keeping the parts of me that I can keep.”
The actress also had a lupron treatment in November 2023, a partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy in April 2024 and, most recently, an arimidex treatment in August 2024, People reports.
In a previous interview with Vogue, Munn revealed that after her diagnosis she decided to freeze her eggs, giving her and Mulaney a chance to expand their family.
The arrival of their daughter comes just a few months after the pair decided to tie the knot in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend's house in New York, People reported at the time.
They also share 2-year-old old Malcom.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Queen Camilla's Son Says King Charles "Practices What He Preaches" When it Comes to His Diet
Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen's son, says his stepfather is a “true food hero."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kendall Jenner Embraces the Chocolate Brown Trend at the Bottega Veneta Show During Milan Fashion Week
The model's monochrome look highlighted her recent (and dramatic) hair color change.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Rents Out Her London Townhouse as Pressure on Her and Prince Andrew to Leave Royal Lodge Increases
Reports indicate that relocating to London is not part of the Duchess of York's "game plan."
By Danielle Campoamor Published