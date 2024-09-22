Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Their Second Child Via Surrogate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are parents for the second time!

On Sunday, Sept. 22, the proud parents announced the arrival of their second child via surrogate in a touching Instagram post featuring photos of their new addition.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," Munn wrote, announcing not just her daughter's arrival but her name, which means "plum" in Chinese.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," she continued. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

The now mom-of-two ended the touching announcement by saying that she is "so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us."

"My heart has exploded," she concluded.

In his own Instagram post, Mulaney wrote, "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much."

The arrival of the couple's second child comes in the wake of Munn's breast cancer diagnosis, which she discussed at length in a previous interview with People.

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she told the publication at the time, and after she had learned she had luminal B—a fast-moving, aggressive cancer—in both breasts.

“It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on," she continued.

Within 30 days of her diagnosis, Munn endured a lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure (a surgical procedure which spares the nipples) and a double mastectomy.

“I had amazing doctors, but it was still a negotiation sometimes on what we are doing,” she recalled. “But I'm glad I did. I want to give myself the best shot of keeping the parts of me that I can keep.”

The actress also had a lupron treatment in November 2023, a partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy in April 2024 and, most recently, an arimidex treatment in August 2024, People reports.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Munn revealed that after her diagnosis she decided to freeze her eggs, giving her and Mulaney a chance to expand their family.

The arrival of their daughter comes just a few months after the pair decided to tie the knot in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend's house in New York, People reported at the time.

They also share 2-year-old old Malcom.