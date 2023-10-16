Paris Hilton Says She's "So Proud" of Britney Spears for Writing Her Memoir

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Paris Hilton is "so proud" of Britney Spears "for telling her story" in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, which is set for release on Oct. 24.

"I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about," Hilton told People in a new interview.

"But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book has changed my life in so many ways. So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this.

"I am just proud of what a strong woman she is."

Hilton, who released Paris: The Memoir earlier this year, has been fast friends with Spears for many years, and attended the singer's ill-fated wedding to Sam Asghari back in June 2022.

As for The Woman in Me, it's expected to shed light on some of the most painful moments of Spears' life in the spotlight, including her 13-year conservatorship which ended in 2021.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears told Access about the upcoming release. She went on to explain why she preferred not to read the audiobook herself, instead passing it on to an unexpected celebrity.

"Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least," Spears said. "For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."