The Exact Makeup Britney Spears Wore on Her Wedding Day
You can recreate her entire beauty look, like, right now.
In case you somehow missed the memo, Britney Spears is officially Mrs. Asghari. The “Lucky” singer walked down the aisle on Thursday, June 9, in an intimate at-home ceremony attended by a handful of stars including Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. While the celebrations were filled with a handful of outfit and hair changes (we’d expect nothing less from Britney, TBH), the bride’s makeup was consistent from start to finish. And lucky for you, we have all the details on her *stunning* makeup look.
“[Britney is] such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerizing big, brown eyes! We wanted to create a timeless, glowing look that complemented and enhanced all four of her custom Versace gowns, designed by my talented friend, Donatella,” Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab), the mastermind behind the wedding glam, said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “We created a glowy, dreamy, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes.”
While Charlotte herself couldn’t be there in person, she sent her niece Sofia Tilbury to Spears’ Los Angeles home with the sweetest wedding gift ever. She created two custom lipsticks for the “Toxic” singer: one called Bridal Britney and the other dubbed Mrs. Asghari.
Back to the makeup though. The whole look started off with a solid skin prep, complete with a handful of cult-faves from the brand. The Magic Cream and Facial Oil were enlisted, along with the soon-to-launch Glow Toner.
For Spears' glowy complexion, Sofia reached for the Beautiful Skin Foundation, which gives a medium-coverage and dewy finish. To get a little definition and pop of color in the mix, it was the Hollywood Contour Wand, Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm, and Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk to the rescue.
Now onto the statement: the eye makeup. For a soft smoky eye, she used the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, which contains five matte shades. It laid the perfect base and helped sculpt out the crease. For a pop of shimmer, Sofia used Eyes to Mesmerize in Oyster, which in my opinion, is one of the best shades of all time. A little eyeliner, some brow gel, and a few swipes of mascara finished the look. The finishing touch? A trio of lipsticks. Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, and Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk were the trifecta.
If you want to recreate this look at home, keep scrolling to shop some of the star products.
Shop Britney's Wedding Day Makeup Look
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
