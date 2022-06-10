The Exact Makeup Britney Spears Wore on Her Wedding Day

In case you somehow missed the memo, Britney Spears is officially Mrs. Asghari. The “Lucky” singer walked down the aisle on Thursday, June 9, in an intimate at-home ceremony attended by a handful of stars including Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. While the celebrations were filled with a handful of outfit and hair changes (we’d expect nothing less from Britney, TBH), the bride’s makeup was consistent from start to finish. And lucky for you, we have all the details on her *stunning* makeup look.

“[Britney is] such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerizing big, brown eyes! We wanted to create a timeless, glowing look that complemented and enhanced all four of her custom Versace gowns, designed by my talented friend, Donatella,” Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab), the mastermind behind the wedding glam, said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “We created a glowy, dreamy, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes.”

While Charlotte herself couldn’t be there in person, she sent her niece Sofia Tilbury to Spears’ Los Angeles home with the sweetest wedding gift ever. She created two custom lipsticks for the “Toxic” singer: one called Bridal Britney and the other dubbed Mrs. Asghari.

Back to the makeup though. The whole look started off with a solid skin prep, complete with a handful of cult-faves from the brand. The Magic Cream and Facial Oil were enlisted, along with the soon-to-launch Glow Toner.

For Spears' glowy complexion, Sofia reached for the Beautiful Skin Foundation, which gives a medium-coverage and dewy finish. To get a little definition and pop of color in the mix, it was the Hollywood Contour Wand, Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm, and Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk to the rescue.

Now onto the statement: the eye makeup. For a soft smoky eye, she used the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, which contains five matte shades. It laid the perfect base and helped sculpt out the crease. For a pop of shimmer, Sofia used Eyes to Mesmerize in Oyster, which in my opinion, is one of the best shades of all time. A little eyeliner, some brow gel, and a few swipes of mascara finished the look. The finishing touch? A trio of lipsticks. Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, and Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk were the trifecta.

If you want to recreate this look at home, keep scrolling to shop some of the star products.

