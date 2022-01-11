Pete Davidson Says Bob Saget Helped Him Through "Some Rough Mental Health Stuff" in Tribute to Late Actor

Pete Davidson isn't on Instagram, but he felt it was important to share a few words following Bob Saget's tragic death this past weekend.

Adding to the beautiful tributes that have already poured in to celebrate the actor's life, the SNL star shared his via writer and comic Dave Sirus' Instagram page.

"I don't have social media so I asked Dave if he could post this for me," Davidson wrote.

"Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet.

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway [sic] he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.

"I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family

"Pete Davidson"

The comedian is among many celebrities who have paid moving tributes to Saget, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Josh Radnor.

Davidson has previously been incredibly open about his struggles with mental health and his borderline personality disorder diagnosis. "I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it," he told Glenn Close for Variety in 2021. "Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."