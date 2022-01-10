Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to Bob Saget After His Tragic Passing: "The Most Loving, Compassionate and Generous Man"

Bob Saget, who famously portrayed dad Danny Tanner on Full House, sadly died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

Saget was a beloved figure in Hollywood, and celebrities who knew him flocked to celebrate his life and express their grief following his passing.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—who both played Danny's daughter Michelle on the show—typically stay out of the public eye as much as possible, but shared a statement with People on this sad occasion.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," they said. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Candace Cameron Bure, AKA D.J. Tanner, wrote, "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor also honored Saget in a Twitter thread. "Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches," he wrote.

"I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right," Radnor continued.

"This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company.)"

Saget's family also released a statement to Us Weekly. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," they said. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The actor was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on Sunday after a performance on Saturday.