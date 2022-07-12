Pippa Middleton Has Welcomed a Baby Girl With Husband James Matthews

George, Charlotte and Louis have a new baby cousin!

The Wedding Of Lady Gabriella Windsor And Mr Thomas Kingston
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews!

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister and her hedge fund manager husband welcomed their third child, a baby girl, a couple of weeks ago, People confirms.

The little girl, whose name we don't yet know, is a brand new sister for Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1. She is also another cousin for the Cambridge kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

On their dad's side, the little Cambridges have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, for first cousins.

Kate Middleton's other sibling, James Middleton, and his new wife Alizée Thevenet, don't yet have any kids of their own—though they do have a ton of dogs.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were married in 2017, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance, and Prince George as a page boy.

Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Though the Matthewses aren't formally part of the Royal Family, they are often invited to important royal events, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, and Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston.

They were also present at the recent "Party at the Palace" concert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early June. This is when it became publicly known that Pippa was pregnant with her third child.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein / Getty)

And of course, Pippa Middleton became a household name when she acted as her duchess sister's maid of honor for her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, carrying her train through Westminster Abbey, alongside the groom's best man Prince Harry.

Career-wise, Pippa has written extensively on the art of hosting, including the 2012 book Celebrate (opens in new tab), and a food column for Waitrose Magazine. In 2021, she was reported to have enrolled in a "holistic practices" course, per Hello!.

Royal Wedding - The Wedding Ceremony Takes Place Inside Westminster Abbey

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.