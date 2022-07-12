Pippa Middleton Has Welcomed a Baby Girl With Husband James Matthews

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews!

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister and her hedge fund manager husband welcomed their third child, a baby girl, a couple of weeks ago, People confirms.

The little girl, whose name we don't yet know, is a brand new sister for Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1. She is also another cousin for the Cambridge kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

On their dad's side, the little Cambridges have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, for first cousins.

Kate Middleton's other sibling, James Middleton, and his new wife Alizée Thevenet, don't yet have any kids of their own—though they do have a ton of dogs.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were married in 2017, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance, and Prince George as a page boy.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Though the Matthewses aren't formally part of the Royal Family, they are often invited to important royal events, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, and Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston.

They were also present at the recent "Party at the Palace" concert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early June. This is when it became publicly known that Pippa was pregnant with her third child.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein / Getty)

And of course, Pippa Middleton became a household name when she acted as her duchess sister's maid of honor for her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, carrying her train through Westminster Abbey, alongside the groom's best man Prince Harry.

Career-wise, Pippa has written extensively on the art of hosting, including the 2012 book Celebrate (opens in new tab), and a food column for Waitrose Magazine. In 2021, she was reported to have enrolled in a "holistic practices" course, per Hello!.